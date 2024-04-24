PHOTO | Jon Jones returns to training for the first time since suffering torn pec

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now back in training for his return to the cage.

‘Bones’ has been out of action since a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year. That win snapped a three-year hiatus for the former light-heavyweight and also saw him earn heavyweight gold. Jon Jones famously won the title that Francis Ngannou left vacant upon his exit from the company last year.

Following the victory, Jon Jones was booked to defend the gold against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. However, just weeks before the bout he was forced out due to injury. Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training, that required surgery. In his absence, Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title.

During his time on the shelf, Jon Jones also got surgery on his left elbow. Months removed from both surgeries, the UFC heavyweight champion is now back in training. While he’s been seen in Thailand in recent months, that was in more of a coaching role. According to Jones, his comeback to the cage begins now.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL ANNOUNCES UFC 304 RETURN IN MANCHESTER: “WAITING FOR MY OPPONENT TO ACCEPT”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to training ahead of comeback fight

“First day back in the gym since my injury,” Jon Jones wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, showing himself back in training. “I felt amazing. And so it began.”

As of now, there’s no timetable for Jon Jones’s return to the cage. However, with the UFC heavyweight champion now back in training, it seems that fans can expect an announcement in the coming weeks. While Aspinall won the interim title in his absence, Dana White has repeatedly stated that Stipe Miocic was likely next for ‘Bones’.

It seems that the only thing preventing a Jon Jones comeback would be potential legal complications. Earlier this month, a Drug Free Sport employee accused the heavyweight champion of threatening to kill her, as well as stealing her phone. However, Jones later released footage of his side of the situation with the drug tester.

It was later reported that Jon Jones was arrested for threatening the woman, but that wasn’t the case. As of now, the heavyweight champion hasn’t been charged in connection to the allegation. When asked if the situation would prevent Jones from returning to the cage earlier this month, Dana White stated that he would let the legal process play out before making any decisions.

What do you make of this news involving the UFC heavyweight champion? Who do you want to see Jon Jones fight in his return to the octagon?