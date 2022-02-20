Pros react after Jamahal Hill KO’s Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 event was headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Johnny Walker taking on Jamahal Hill.

Walker (18-7 MMA) was hoping to return to the win column this evening in Las Vegas. The Brazilian had last competed in October of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos. That setback was preceded by a knockout victory over Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 main event looking to build off the momentum of his stunning KO victory over Jimmy Crute from back in December. Prior to that finish, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Paul Craig.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 main event did not make it out of the first round. Johnny Walker was able to get off some good kicks in the opening moments of the fight but wound up on the receiving end of a big overhand right from Jamahal Hill which put him on queer street. After hitting the Brazilian hit the canvas, ‘Sweet Dreams’ promptly put him away with a nasty follow up right (see that here).

Official UFC Vegas 48 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Walker vs. Hill below:

