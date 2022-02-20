UFC Vegas 48 Results: Jamahal Hill KO’s Johnny Walker (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 event is headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Johnny Walker taking on Jamahal Hill.

Walker (18-6 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this evening in Las Vegas. The Brazilian last competed in October of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos. That setback was preceded by a knockout victory over Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (9-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 main event looking to build off the momentum of his stunning KO victory over Jimmy Crute in December. Prior to that finish, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Paul Craig.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 48 main event begins and Johnny Walker paws with his jab while switching stances. He throws a right kick that misses. He follows that up with a hard low kick which lands. Jamahal Hill responds with a left kick to the body. Walker replies with a spinning attack. He lands a nice front kick to the body of Hill. More strikes from Walker and he pushes his opponent up against the cage. The fighters break and Jamahal lands a left hand. Johnny Walker replies with a nice front kick up the middle. Hill comes over the top with a right hand and Walker is down. A follow up punch and the Brazilian is out cold. WOW!

When get the chair out of your uncle's ass at Christmas eve dinner. pic.twitter.com/koXYFP1wyi — Al Zullino (@phre) February 20, 2022

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!?? 😱😱 JAMAHAL HILL STUNS JOHNNY WALKER!! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xmusGS7N3f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 48 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via KO in Round 1

