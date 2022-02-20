BKFC Results: Chad Mendes TKO’s Joshuah Alvarez (Video)

Former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes will make his BKFC debut at tonight’s KnuckleMania 2 event opposite Joshuah Alvarez.

Mendes (18-5 MMA) has not competed in combat sports since suffering a TKO loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 232 in December of 2018. During his fourteen-fight UFC career, Chad Mendes accumulated a record of 9-5 which included stoppage wins over Myles Jury, Ricardo Lamas, Clay Guida, Darren Elkins and Cody McKenzie.

Joshuah Alvarez, meanwhile, will enter tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 2 event sporting a Bare Knuckle boxing record of 1-1. ‘Famez’ most recently competed at BKFC 22 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Arthur Walcott-Ceesay.

Tonight’s Mendes vs. Alvarez bout resulted in a strong debut for the former UFC featherweight title challenger. ‘Money’ scored his first knockdown in round two and followed that up with a pair of knockdowns in round three. He would continue his onslaught in round four, scoring another knockdown, this before the referee finally stepped in and called the fight off as a TKO.

Official BKFC Result: Chad Mendes def. Joshuah Alvarez via TKO in Round 4

Who would you like to see Mendes fight next following his TKO victory over Famez this evening in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!