Jamahal Hill opens as betting favorite ahead of UFC 303 co-main event fight against Khalil Rountree

By Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has opened as the betting favorite ahead of his UFC 303 fight against Khalil Rountree.

Jamahal Hill

Hill is making a quick turnaround after losing to Alex Pereira by first-round knockout at UFC 300 for the light heavyweight title. Despite being knocked out, Hill will return on June 29 against Rountree, which the UFC announced would be the co-main event of UFC 303. Of course, the main event sees Conor McGregor taking on Michael Chandler.

With Hill vs. Rountree official, oddsmakers have shared the opening betting lines for the light heavyweight showdown and the former champ is the slight favorite.

UFC 303 Opening Odds:

Jamahal Hill -150
Khalil Rountree +130

At the current opening odds, if you like Hill to win, you would need to bet $150 to win $100. If you like the underdog in Rountree to get the win, a $100 bet would net you $130 should he get his hand raised.

Jamahal Hill (12-2 and one NC) is coming off the first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300. Before that, he beat Glover Teixeira by decision to win the vacant light heavyweight title but had to vacate it after tearing his Achilles. Hill is 6-2 and one NC in the UFC and has notable wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, Jimmy Crute, and Ovince Saint Preux. Hill is currently ranked third at light heavyweight.

Khalil Rountree (13-5 and one NC) is coming off a third-round knockout win over Anthony Smith back in December. Rountree has won five straight fights as he knocked out Chris Daukaus, a split decision win over Dustin Jacoby and knockout wins over Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas. Rountree is ranked eighth at light heavyweight and is 9-5 and one NC in the UFC.

UFC 303 currently is as follows:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Max Holloway after UFC 302: “I have some contenders who I have to beat”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024
Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber says she messaged UFC CEO Dana White during “crazy lady” parking lot incident: “I’m going to jail”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC star Maycee Barber has admitted she messaged UFC president Dana White during her recent parking lot incident.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev’s coach doesn’t believe title fight with “biggest threat” Justin Gaethje will ever come to fruition after UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje as a potential opponent.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked out of shape in his UFC 300 collision with Max Holloway.

Chris Weidman and Alex Pereira
Ben Askren

Chris Weidman compares Alex Pereira’s wrestling “deficiency” to Ben Askren’s striking

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Chris Weidman thinks there is a major hole in Alex Pereira’s game, and he’s comparing it to Ben Askren’s striking.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker "would love to" fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 303 at International Fight Week

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson names top NMF’s in the UFC, including a pair of former champions

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

Stephen Thompson feels the UFC wouldn’t have any shortage of NMF title challengers if the promotion introduces a friendly-focused championship.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' coach says he's "99.9 percent" certain Belal Muhammad is next

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Dave Lovell, the head coach of Leon Edwards expects his fighter to defend his welterweight title in Manchester against Belal Muhammad.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje has no regrets over trading with Max Holloway in final seconds of UFC 300 bout: "There was no other option"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Justin Gaethje wasn’t going to say no to trading with Max Holloway in the final seconds of their UFC 300 fight.

Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev believes that the UFC "has to give" him a shot at Leon Edwards soon: "I already beat all these guys"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Islam Makhachev believes that he has to face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sooner rather than later.