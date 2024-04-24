Jamahal Hill opens as betting favorite ahead of UFC 303 co-main event fight against Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill has opened as the betting favorite ahead of his UFC 303 fight against Khalil Rountree.

Hill is making a quick turnaround after losing to Alex Pereira by first-round knockout at UFC 300 for the light heavyweight title. Despite being knocked out, Hill will return on June 29 against Rountree, which the UFC announced would be the co-main event of UFC 303. Of course, the main event sees Conor McGregor taking on Michael Chandler.

With Hill vs. Rountree official, oddsmakers have shared the opening betting lines for the light heavyweight showdown and the former champ is the slight favorite.

At the current opening odds, if you like Hill to win, you would need to bet $150 to win $100. If you like the underdog in Rountree to get the win, a $100 bet would net you $130 should he get his hand raised.

Jamahal Hill (12-2 and one NC) is coming off the first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300. Before that, he beat Glover Teixeira by decision to win the vacant light heavyweight title but had to vacate it after tearing his Achilles. Hill is 6-2 and one NC in the UFC and has notable wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, Jimmy Crute, and Ovince Saint Preux. Hill is currently ranked third at light heavyweight.

Khalil Rountree (13-5 and one NC) is coming off a third-round knockout win over Anthony Smith back in December. Rountree has won five straight fights as he knocked out Chris Daukaus, a split decision win over Dustin Jacoby and knockout wins over Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas. Rountree is ranked eighth at light heavyweight and is 9-5 and one NC in the UFC.

