UFC Vegas 48: ‘Walker vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill.

Walker (18-6 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this evening in Las Vegas. The Brazilian last competed in October of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos. That setback was preceded by a knockout victory over Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (9-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 main event looking to build off the momentum of his stunning KO victory over Jimmy Crute in December. Prior to that finish, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Paul Craig.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a 195lbs catchweight contest featuring Kyle Daukaus taking on Jamie Pickett. Also featured on the card is a lightweight contest between veteran Jim Miller and Nikolas Motta, as well as a middleweight matchup featuring Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 48 Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 48 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill – Hill def. Walker via KO in Round 1

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett – Daukaus def. Pickett via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:59 of Round 1

Alan Baudot vs. Parker Porter – Porter def. Baudot by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta – Miller def. Motta via TKO at 1:58 of Round 2

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1495199496392871939

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley – Buckley def. Alhassan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 48 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama – Onama def. Benitez via KO (punches) at 4:24 of Round 1

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger – Egger def. Clark via submission (armbar) at 3:44 of Round 1

GETS THE FIRST-ROUND TAP!!! 🤯 Stephanie Egger gets the job done early tonight! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/L6zPjQGacU — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2022

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl – Skelly def. Striegl via TKO (knee and punches) at 2:01 of Round 2

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula – De Paula def. Belbita by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader – Anheliger def. Strader via TKO (punches) at 3:33 of Round 3

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez – Pearce def. Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin – Bautista def. Perrin by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

