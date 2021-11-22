UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC is set to make its return to the Octagon in just under two weeks’ time when UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo goes down on December 4.

Event: UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo

Date: Saturday, December 4 4, 2021

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) (via MMAMania)

Font and Aldo are two of the top-five ranked bantamweights in the UFC, so this should be an absolutely phenomenal matchup when it goes down. Both Font and Aldo are coming off of wins over Cody Garbrandt and Pedro Munhoz, respectively, and both men are closing in on a title shot in a stacked division. With a big win in the main event of UFC Vegas 44, there is certainly the chance that Font or Aldo could be in line for a title shot in 2022.

As for the rest of the card, there are a number of matchups scheduled to take place, although the final bout order has not been set yet. Check out the current lineup below.

UFC Vegas 44

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

155 lbs.: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze

170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

125 lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Keep in mind that the UFC Vegas 44 bout order is still subject to change, but as of right now, these are all of the fights that are expected to take place at this upcoming UFC card.