Khamzat Chimaev calls out UFC Vegas 43 winner Sean Brady: “I want to fight this guy, let’s fight bro!”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has called out Sean Brady after the latter’s win at UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday night.

In last weekend’s co-main event, Sean Brady took his unbeaten run to 15-0 with a nice unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa. In doing so, many believe he vaulted himself into contention for being one of the best welterweights in the UFC.

Another man who wants to make such a claim is Khamzat Chimaev. As such, it’s only natural that “Borz” would want to square off with him.

I want to fight this guy let’s fight bro 👊🏼🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 22, 2021

It’s not exactly uncommon for Khamzat Chimaev to call someone out over social media. In fact, in many ways, it’s become part of his persona.

It doesn’t feel like the UFC would want to put two rising contenders such as these guys up against one another. With that being said, you could argue that the winner would be just one fight away from a showdown with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman – so who knows.

