Colby Covington pitches Jorge Masvidal fight after coaching “The Ultimate Fighter”

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has pitched a Jorge Masvidal fight after coaching “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Covington is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 earlier this month, but he has been champing at the bit to get back into the Octagon in early 2022. Masvidal, meanwhile, was set to fight Leon Edwards next month at UFC 269, but he was forced to pull out of the fight due to injuries. Edwards is now chasing a title fight against Usman, while Covington technically remains the No. 1 contender in the division, though he doesn’t have a fight lined up. If you ask Covington, he would fight Masvidal.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington said that he wants to fight Masvidal next. He believes that the two would help ‘revive’ the TUF reality show and he thinks this would be the perfect matchup for both men for their next fight.

“That guy doesn’t want to fight me. He’s going to lose all the street cred one way or another. If he fights me, he loses it. If he doesn’t fight me, he loses it even worse. I know that guy doesn’t want to fight me,” Covington said (via MMAFighting.com). “He’s trying to duck me at every corner, every step. So, what can I say? What can I do? I just want to put on good performances for the UFC. He’ll be backed into a corner, he’ll need to take this fight. It makes sense on The Ultimate Fighter. Let’s revive that show. That show has been so boring, stale. There’s no entertainment value on that show anymore. So, let’s bring it back, man.”

