Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font reportedly set to headline December Fight Night card

According to Brazilain outlet, Combate, Aldo and Font have agreed to headline a Fight Night card on December 4. The fight is not official as contracts have not been signed, but contracts will be issued soon, the report says.

With Petr Yan likely to face Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title at UFC 267, Aldo and Font were on the outside looking in so booking them makes sense. They both are also a win or two way from a title shot, so the stakes are high for their main event scrap.

Jose Aldo (30-7) is on a two-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 in August. Prior to that, he defeated Marlon Vera last December to return to the win column and pick up his first win at bantamweight. The Brazilian suffered a TKO loss to Petr Yan for the vacant belt at UFC 251 and in his 135lbs debut, he dropped a controversial split decision to Marlon Moraes. He’s also the former UFC and WEC featherweight champion with wins over Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Korean Zombie, and Urijah Faber among others. Aldo is also currently ranked fifth at bantamweight.

Rob Font (19-4) is the fourth-ranked bantamweight and coming off the biggest win of his career as he beat Cody Garbrandt by decision in his first UFC main event. The victory extended his winning streak to four as he also TKO’d Marlon Moraes in the first round and beat Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis by decision. He’s 9-3 inside the Octagon with his losses to Raphael Assuncao, Pedro Munhoz, and John Lineker. He does hold notable wins over Thomas Almeida, and Matt Schnell but Aldo would likely be the biggest win of his career.

