UFC Vegas 40: ‘Ladd vs Dumont’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 40 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Aspen Ladd taking on Norma Dumont.

Ladd (9-1 MMA) was supposed to fight two weeks ago but she was removed from that card after missing weight for her fight against Macy Chiasson at 135lbs. The 26-year-old last competed in December of 2019, where she earned a TKO victory over Yana Kunitskaya.

Meanwhile, Norma Dumont (6-1 MMA) will enter today’s UFC Vegas 40 headliner looking to extend her current win streak to three in a row. The Brazilian last competed back in May, where she picked up a split-decision victory over former title challenger Felicia Spencer.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Carlos Felipe.

Arlovski (31-20 MMA) has won three of his past four fights, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Chase Sherman. The boat will mark the legends 34th Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Carlos Felipe (11-1 MMA) will enter today’s UFC Vegas 40 co-main event in hopes of earning his fourth consecutive win. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back split decision wins over Jake Collier and Justin Tafa in his most recent efforts.

UFC Vegas 40 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont –

Andrei Arlovski vs Carlos Felipe –

Jim Miller vs Erick Gonzalez –

Manon Fiorot vs Mayra Bueno Silva –

Nate Landwehr vs Ludovit Klein –

UFC Vegas 40 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:30 pm ET)

Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Silva –

Danny Roberts vs Ramazan Emeev –

Loopy Godinez vs Luana Carolina –

Danaa Batgerel vs Brandon Davis –

Istela Nunes vs Ariane Carnelossi –

