Anthony Johnson provides health update after being forced out of Bellator 268 with a serious illness

Veteran MMA fighter Anthony Johnson has provided a health update after being forced out of tonight’s Bellator 268 event due to a serious illness.

Four weeks ago ‘Rumble’ took to social media where he informed fight fans that he was forced to withdraw from the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Johnson (23-6 MMA), a former UFC title challenger, had advanced to the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinals back in May with a second round knockout victory Jose Augusto.

Anthony Johnson was slated to face reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in tonight’s tournament semifinals before a serious illness derailed his title ambitions.

“Really wish I could go into detail about how ill I truly am. Just know I need as many prayers as I can get and I’ll see you in 2022 God willing… Never been this afraid of anything in my life but I’ve remained strong with the support of friends and family.” – Johnson originally shared on social media (September 18).

Last week ‘Rumble’ provided fans with more of an insight into his illness sharing a photo of a glass full of bacteria which had been removed from his stomach.

Most recently Anthony Johnson took to his official Instagram page where he announced that he was done with treatment and beginning his road to recovery.

“We’re done! Thank y’all for the prayers. Y’all are a hell of a support system!” – Johnson captioned the photo.

“On my balcony having some time to myself. When my munchkin join me and help me recover… Gotta love her face!” – Johnson wrote in a second post.

