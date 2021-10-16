Bellator 268: ‘Nemkov vs Anglickas’ Live Results and Highlights

MMA action returns to Phoenix this evening for Bellator 268, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas.

Nemkov (14-2 MMA) will be looking to earn his second career title defense, this while securing a spot in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix finals. The Russian standout last competed in April where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Phil Davis.

Meanwhile, Julius Anglickas stepped up on short notice to replace Anthony Johnson against Nemkov in tonight’s main event. The Missouri native is 10-1 as a professional and enters Bellator 268 on a nine-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s fight card is co-headlined by the other Bellator light heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout which pits Corey Anderson up against Ryan Bader.

Bader (28-6 MMA) advanced to the tournament semifinals by earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Lyoto Machida. Prior to that win, ‘Darth‘ was coming off a TKO loss to the aforementioned Vadim Nemkov, where he surrendered the promotions 205lbs title.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson (15-5 MMA) has gone 2-0 since joining the Bellator ranks in the fall of 2020. ‘Overtime’ earned his spot in the semifinals by defeating Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Also featured on tonight’s Bellator 268 main card is a key lightweight contest between Benson Henderson and Brent Primus.

Henderson (28-10 MMA), a former UFC champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Bendo‘ suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson in a welterweight contest his last time out.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (10-2 MMA) will also be looking to rebound, this after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Islam Mamedov back in July. Prior to that setback, Primus had defeated Chris Bungard via first round submission at Bellator 240.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 268 Main Card (10pm EST)

Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas –

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson –

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus –

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko –

Bellator 268 Prelims (7pm EST)

Karl Albrektsson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov –

Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee –

Javier Torres vs. Gregory Milliard –

Sumiko Inaba vs. Randi Field –

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis –

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Raymond Pina –

Jaylon Bates vs. Raphael Montini – Bates def. Montini via submission (armbar) at 3:49 of Round 1

Jaylon Bates vs. Raphael Montini – Bates def. Montini via submission (armbar) at 3:47 of Round 1

Sullivan Cauley vs. Deon Clash – Cauley def. Clash via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of Round 1

Maria Henderson vs. Collette Santiago – Henderson def. Santiago via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:40 of Round 1

