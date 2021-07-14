UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 31 card featuring a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev will headline his first UFC card as the top-10 contender will battle 14th ranked, Thiago Moises. Makhachev is coming off a submission win over Drew Dober and is riding a seven-fight winning streak. The Dagestani native is 8-1 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Arman Tsaryukan, Davi Ramos, and Gleison Tibau. Moises, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning skid as he’s coming off back-to-back decision wins over Alexander Hernandez and Bobby Green. The former RFA lightweight champ also holds notable wins over Michael Johnson and Kurt Holobaugh.
In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 31, former UFC bantamweight champ, Miesha Tate ends her five-year retirement to take on Marion Reneau. The fight will also serve as Reneau’s retirement bout. Tate retired following a decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 after losing to Amanda Nunes by submission to lose her belt after submitting Holly Holm at UFC 196 to win the title. Reneau, meanwhile, is now on a four-fight losing skid and last fought back in March where she dropped a decision to Macy Chiasson. The 44-year-old holds notable wins over Jessica Andrade and Sara McMann.
UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises takes place this Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 31 Odds
Thiago Moises +375
Marion Reneau -135
Miesha Tate +115
Mateusz Gamrot -170
Jeremy Stephens +145
Rodolfo Vieira -210
Dustin Stoltzfus +180
Daniel Rodriguez -225
Preston Parsons +175
Billy Quarantillo -135
Gabriel Benitez +115
Rodrigo Nascimento -365
Alan Baudot +275
Amanda Lemos -250
Montserrat Ruiz +210
Khalid Taha -150
Sergey Morozov +130
Miles Johns -145
Anderson Dos Santos +125
Francisco Figueiredo -230
Malcolm Gordon +190
Islam Makhachev opened as a -500 favorite which means you would need to bet $500 to win $100 if he gets his hand raised. If you like Thiago Moises to win at UFC Vegas 31, a $100 bet would net you $375 if he wins. Miesha Tate, meanwhile, opened as +115 underdog but is now the favorite in her return scrap.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises card?