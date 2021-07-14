UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 31 card featuring a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev will headline his first UFC card as the top-10 contender will battle 14th ranked, Thiago Moises. Makhachev is coming off a submission win over Drew Dober and is riding a seven-fight winning streak. The Dagestani native is 8-1 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Arman Tsaryukan, Davi Ramos, and Gleison Tibau. Moises, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning skid as he’s coming off back-to-back decision wins over Alexander Hernandez and Bobby Green. The former RFA lightweight champ also holds notable wins over Michael Johnson and Kurt Holobaugh.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 31, former UFC bantamweight champ, Miesha Tate ends her five-year retirement to take on Marion Reneau. The fight will also serve as Reneau’s retirement bout. Tate retired following a decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 after losing to Amanda Nunes by submission to lose her belt after submitting Holly Holm at UFC 196 to win the title. Reneau, meanwhile, is now on a four-fight losing skid and last fought back in March where she dropped a decision to Macy Chiasson. The 44-year-old holds notable wins over Jessica Andrade and Sara McMann.

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises takes place this Saturday night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 31 Odds

Islam Makhachev -500

Thiago Moises +375

Marion Reneau -135

Miesha Tate +115

Mateusz Gamrot -170

Jeremy Stephens +145

Rodolfo Vieira -210

Dustin Stoltzfus +180

Daniel Rodriguez -225

Preston Parsons +175

Billy Quarantillo -135

Gabriel Benitez +115

Rodrigo Nascimento -365

Alan Baudot +275

Amanda Lemos -250

Montserrat Ruiz +210

Khalid Taha -150

Sergey Morozov +130

Miles Johns -145

Anderson Dos Santos +125

Francisco Figueiredo -230

Malcolm Gordon +190

Islam Makhachev opened as a -500 favorite which means you would need to bet $500 to win $100 if he gets his hand raised. If you like Thiago Moises to win at UFC Vegas 31, a $100 bet would net you $375 if he wins. Miesha Tate, meanwhile, opened as +115 underdog but is now the favorite in her return scrap.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises card?