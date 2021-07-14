Khabib Nurmagomedov says Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor 100 times out of 100 after he mauled him at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dustin Poirier mauled Conor McGregor at UFC 264 and says “The Diamond” would win 100 times out of 100.

Poirier and McGregor had their highly-anticipated trilogy match on Saturday in the main event of UFC 264. It was a pivotal fight for both of their legacies and the division. Early on, the Irishman had success but after Poirier got him to the mat, he landed some heavy ground and pound and clearly won the round.

Yet, with just seconds left in the round, McGregor took a step and broke his leg. However, despite the broken leg, Nurmagomedov says Poirier was mauling the Irishman and would beat him 100 times out of 100.

“Judges give (the first round) for Dustin Poirier 10-8, he maul him on this round,” Nurmagomedov said to ESPN (h/t MMAJunkie). “I think if they fight 100 times, Dustin gonna beat him 100 times. If (McGregor) wanna come back, OK, make him fight one more time with Dustin Poirier and finish this guy. That’s it. I think this is what the UFC is gonna do with him, or maybe he fight vs. Nate (Diaz). But both of them I think he’s gonna lose.”

With McGregor now likely having a year of recovery, whether or not he will return is uncertain. The Irishman has made it clear he wants to fight Poirier for the fourth time as he says they had unfinished business. Nurmagomedov, however, believes McGregor’s time at the top is finished but he will still remain a big draw.

“Without broken legs, yes, but with broken legs never because he’s never going to kick the same,” Nurmagomedov said. “With him, no, I don’t believe. Conor have good age, only 32 … but what happened with his mind, legs – this guy is finished, but he’s good for promotion.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor 100 out of 100 times?