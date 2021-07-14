Conor McGregor criticized by Paul Felder for death threats against Dustin Poirier’s family

UFC superstar Conor McGregor went too far by making death threats against Dustin Poirier and his family following UFC 264, says Paul Felder.

McGregor made the threats against Poirier following his TKO loss at UFC 264 last Saturday night. The comments have been criticized by many fans and media, who believe that the Irishman went too far by bringing up Poirier’s family, and now Felder is speaking out against the comments that McGregor made in the wake of his technical knockout loss.

Speaking on the “UFC Round-Up,” Felder gave his two cents on the comments.

“You’re on the ground with your leg broken in half at the bottom, threatening to kill somebody to a man who has just dominated you twice in a row now. He could walk up and soccer kick you in the mouth and knock all your teeth out and leave you for dead on that canvas. You’re the one who is in position to get killed, Conor, in that spot,” Felder said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“About Dustin, the thing that I loved is that this guy could have went over there and tried to attack (McGregor) who’s on the ground with a broken leg. Not that security would have let that happen, but the way that he’s allowing him to say that and just biting his tongue and holding his head high, I mean, so many high fives to Dustin Poirier for the way he handled that situation. “This sport is violent, I get that. We’re supposed to beat the crap out of each other, knock each other out. But at the end of the day, it’s not about murder. It’s not about your family. Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon, I don’t ever want to see you again.”

Do you agree with Paul Felder that Conor McGregor went too far with his trash talking?