Thiago Moises expects to earn stoppage win over Islam Makhachev to steal his hype

Thiago Moises didn’t expect to fight Islam Makhachev next time out but immediately accepted the scrap when it was offered to him at UFC Vegas 31.

Moises, who is on a three-fight winning streak and coming off a win over Alexander Hernandez, figured he’d fight someone ranked right near him. Yet, when he got the call to fight Makhachev, it was an immediate yes for the Brazilian.

“Yes, actually when I got the call to fight Islam I was very surprised. I was looking at the names I could fight next and I didn’t think the UFC would offer me, Islam,” Moises said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I thought Islam would fight someone closer to the top-five to get a title shot. But, I’m happy with the fight and I accepted it right away. I know a lot of guys don’t want to fight him. A lot of guys are running away from him but I was very excited and happy with this opportunity.”

Although Makhachev is someone who not many want to fight, Moises believes he actually matches up well with him. Moises says he’s comfortable getting taken down. He knows he’s very dangerous off his back and could find a submission. Yet, on the feet, the Brazilian says he could outstrike the Dagestani native as he knows his striking is very underrated.

“I think my game matches well against his game. I’m a good grappler and I fight well with my back on the mat as you guys have seen. I have a lot of submissions on my back,” Moises said. “I think our styles match really well.”

Ultimately, now that the fight is the main event and is scheduled for five rounds, it has only given Moises more confidence. Not only does he think he will be able to beat Makhachev and steal his hype, but he expects he will be able to win by stoppage.

“Man, I see myself winning this fight by stoppage, either a TKO or submission,” Moises said.

If Moises does end up beating Makhachev by stoppage he knows the win would be massive for him. He says it would allow him to get a top-10 opponent and work his way up the lightweight ranks.

“After I beat Islam I will be close to the title. I will be right in the mix like a couple more wins and I’ll be fighting for the title…. I’m hoping to fight one more this year. I’m very focused on Islam and not on anyone else.” Moises said. “All my energy is focused on him, after I beat him, I should get a main event against some big name.”

Do you think Thiago Moises will beat Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31?