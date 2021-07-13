Just Scrap Radio Ep. 44 with Thiago Moises, Max Griffin, Billy Quarantillo, and Miles Johns

The 44th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 31 and to recap UFC 264.

We’re first joined by one-half of the UFC Vegas 31 main event in 14th ranked lightweight, Thiago Moises (3:23). Next, UFC welterweight, Max Griffin (15:30) joins the program to recap his UFC 264 win over Carlos Condit. UFC featherweight, Billy Quarantillo (27:59) then comes on. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight, Miles Johns (40:28).

Thiago Moises opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 31 main event against Islam Makhachev. Thiago discusses why he wanted this fight despite many lightweights turning Islam down. The Brazilian also talks about the hype the Dagestani native has and what a win over does him. He also expects to finish Makhachev to start his run up the lightweight ranks.

Max Griffin then comes on to recap his UFC 264 win over Carlos Condit. Max talks about the fight and him getting the chance to share the Octagon with Carlos. The welterweight contender then discusses fighting on this card and trading signed jerseys with the legend. “Pain” then talks about his timeframe for his return and him wanting a ranked opponent next time out.

Billy Quarantillo joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 31 scrap against Gabriel Benitez. Billy discusses Herbert Burns pulling out and the change in camps to now fight Benitez. The featherweight contender also touches on his last fight and the pressure he’s putting on himself to get the win. He closes things out by talking about his close friend and training partner, Matt Frevola, and how he’s been since he suffered a seven-second KO loss to Terrance McKinney at UFC 263.

Miles Johns closes the program discussing his UFC Vegas 31 fight against Anderson dos Santos. Miles talks about why he had a bit of a layoff and what a win over the Brazilian does for him. The Fortis MMA product then talks about his brother, Elijah, and when he may get into the UFC.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher