UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 26 card featuring a short-notice flyweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson.

The UFC Vegas 26 main event features top-10 strawweights step up on just over a weeks’ notice to headline the card. The fight will also take place at flyweight due to the short notice. Rodriguez enters the scrap coming off a TKO win over Amanda Ribas in January. The Brazilian is 3-1-2 in the UFC with a notable win over Tecia Torres. Waterson, meanwhile, enters the fight coming off a split decision win over Angela Hill, which was also a short-notice main event.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26, Donald Cerrone remains on the card and takes on a short-notice replacement in Alex Morono. Cerrone is winless in his last five while Morono is coming off a decision loss to Anthony Pettis. Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal, Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie, and Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill are among the other notable fights n the card.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 26 Odds:

Marina Rodriguez -155

Michelle Waterson +135

Donald Cerrone -150

Alex Morono +130

Phillipe Lins -115

Ben Rothwell -105

Amanda Ribas -175

Angela Hill +150

Geoff Neal -250

Neil Magny +210

Gregor Gillespie -190

Diego Ferreira +165

Kyle Daukaus -200

Phil Hawes +170

Marcos Rogerio de Lima -180

Maurice Greene +155

Ryan Benoit -225

Zarrukh Adashev +190

Tafon Nchukwi -185

Jun Yong Park +160

Christian Aguilera -140

Carlston Harris +120

Ludovit Klein -150

Mike Trizano +130

Marina Rodriguez opened as a -155 favorite in the UFC Vegas 26 main event, meaning you need to bet $155 to win $100. Waterson meanwhile, is a +135 underdog which means a $100 bet would net you $135. Other notable odds is Donald Cerrone being the betting favorite at -150 and Ribas being a -175 favorite over Hill.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson card?