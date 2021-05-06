UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 26 card featuring a short-notice flyweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson.
The UFC Vegas 26 main event features top-10 strawweights step up on just over a weeks’ notice to headline the card. The fight will also take place at flyweight due to the short notice. Rodriguez enters the scrap coming off a TKO win over Amanda Ribas in January. The Brazilian is 3-1-2 in the UFC with a notable win over Tecia Torres. Waterson, meanwhile, enters the fight coming off a split decision win over Angela Hill, which was also a short-notice main event.
In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26, Donald Cerrone remains on the card and takes on a short-notice replacement in Alex Morono. Cerrone is winless in his last five while Morono is coming off a decision loss to Anthony Pettis. Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal, Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie, and Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill are among the other notable fights n the card.
UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 26 Odds:
Marina Rodriguez -155
Michelle Waterson +135
Donald Cerrone -150
Alex Morono +130
Phillipe Lins -115
Ben Rothwell -105
Amanda Ribas -175
Angela Hill +150
Geoff Neal -250
Neil Magny +210
Gregor Gillespie -190
Diego Ferreira +165
Kyle Daukaus -200
Phil Hawes +170
Marcos Rogerio de Lima -180
Maurice Greene +155
Ryan Benoit -225
Zarrukh Adashev +190
Tafon Nchukwi -185
Jun Yong Park +160
Christian Aguilera -140
Carlston Harris +120
Ludovit Klein -150
Mike Trizano +130
Marina Rodriguez opened as a -155 favorite in the UFC Vegas 26 main event, meaning you need to bet $155 to win $100. Waterson meanwhile, is a +135 underdog which means a $100 bet would net you $135. Other notable odds is Donald Cerrone being the betting favorite at -150 and Ribas being a -175 favorite over Hill.
