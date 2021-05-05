Diego Ferreira expects to finish Gregor Gillespie “impressively” at UFC Vegas 26, wants Dan Hooker or Paul Felder next

Diego Ferreira wanted a quick turnaround after his loss to Beneil Dariush in February and he got his wish.

On the main card of UFC Vegas 26, Ferreira took a short notice fight against Gregor Gillepsie on a month’s notice. Although it is a tough matchup, Ferreira says it was an immediate yes to accept the fight.

“I had about a month’s notice for the fight. It was an immediate yes, I always looked up to Gregor because he is a good wrestler and can strike,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I thought we would fight one another and it being short notice makes it more exciting. Why not get back in there?”

Entering the fight, Ferreira knows Gillespie will look to wrestle him. He is well aware he lost his last fight against Dariush due to the takedowns. Yet, Ferreira is ready for anything and is confident in his skill set.

“To get to my legs he has to go through my hands. I’m getting them really sharp and my jiu-jitsu is sharp. I’m ready to fight and Gregor is a great fighter. It will be a good fight between me and him. His last loss by KO, I’m getting excited because we are both coming from losses and are looking to get back in the win column and have an impressive fight.”

Not only does Ferriera expect to stuff the takedowns, but he says he will finish Gillepsie whether it’s standing or on the ground.

“I really like working jiu-jitsu from my back. I attack a lot of submissions. But, I think he will try and stand a little more. I’m going balls to the wall, I want to fight,” Ferreira later added. I’m doing whatever it takes to win, if that’s work off my back if that’s stuff the takedown, or knock him out, I will. I don’t see one way to win, I want to win impressively though. I want to finish the fight. This fight is a lot of pressure on my shoulders. This is the time I need to be hungrier than ever.”

If Diego Ferreira gets the stoppage win, he hopes to fight again in the summer and eyes a scrap against Dan Hooker or Paul Felder.

“That is my plan right now. The pressure always makes me better and I have the pressure now. I want to stay as busy as I can and I want to get to the top. Dan Hooker, Paul Felder, those fights make sense. I want a quick turnaround against a top-10 opponent,” Ferreira concluded.

Do you think Diego Ferreira will beat Gregor Gillespie?