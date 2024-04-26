Israel Adesanya shares high praise for longtime rival Alex Pereira after UFC 300: “He’s a special human being”

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on rival Alex Pereira and the journey they’ve been on together.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

For the longest time now, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have been spoken about in association with one another. They fought each other twice in kickboxing and, so far, have battled twice in mixed martial arts. Across those four collisions, Pereira currently holds a 3-1 advantage. However, ‘Stylebender’ did get his hand raised in their most recent fight, knocking ‘Poatan’ out in vicious fashion.

RELATED: Alex Pereira says he’s open to training with Israel Adesanya if their rivalry is really over: “That could add a lot to our games”

In a recent interview, Adesanya was asked to give his thoughts on Pereira and their feud as a whole.

Adesanya reflects on Pereira rivalry

“He’s a special fighter,” Adesanya told Demetrious Johnson. “He’s a special human being. What he’s done in this game, in fighting, and for his life as well, I’ll always respect him. I’m grateful for those moments because, for me, it taught me so much about myself and where I can go.”

“People, they’re so f*cking stupid,” Adesanya said. “First fight in China, I thought I won. These casuals don’t. These plebs don’t. I thought I won. Even he thought I won until he got his hand raised. Second fight, I’m beating his ass and he gets me. Again in New York (at UFC 281), I’m beating him. Rocked him, took him down, held him down, beat him, and he gets me. … I just knew that I can beat this guy. It wasn’t about proving it to anyone else. It was about myself. I know I can beat this guy.

“So that last Miami one, I was in a different place. I had to tap into some darkness for that camp. People who knew me, I was different. Ain’t no way this motherf*cker is beating me four times. It’s about the story. So, now I’ve beat him once. How ironic. I beat him once, but then watch this. If I fight him again and knock him out, what are they going to say, ‘It’s 3-2. It’s now best out of seven.’ I’m 34, man. I’ve only got a certain amount of fights left. Why am I going to fight the same guy however many times? I just want to prove to myself.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will they ever fight again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor at UFC 303: “Can't be drunk on your own ego”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024
Eddie Hall
UFC

Video | Strongman Eddie Hall breaks Alex Pereira’s punch record after multiple attempts

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has broken Alex Pereira’s punch record at the UFC Performance Institute.

Ketlen Vieira calls out Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira blasts Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down UFC 303 fight offer: “Stop running”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira has called out Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down a fight against her at UFC 303.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush's coach: Long fighting absence due to repeated head trauma

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has taken a slow and methodical path back to the Octagon after suffering from apparent head trauma.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier advises UFC 304 fighters on how to handle fighting in the early morning hours in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the unorthodox start times at UFC 304 should be a significant part of fight camps for those competing on the card.

Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane

Chael Sonnen shares 'big risk' associated with possible Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 304

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

José Aldo expects 'great things' from former UFC rival Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo is a loyal ally of Conor McGregor almost a full decade after their intense rivalry inside the Octagon.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez attempted murder trial date slated for September 9th

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is set to go to trial later this year.

Mark Hunt, Dana White
Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov set to headline UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

A battle of ranked middleweights is set to headline UFC Louisville, as Jared Cannonier will take on Nassourdine Imavov.