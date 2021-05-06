Chris Weidman vows to fight again following leg break at UFC 261

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has vowed to fight again after breaking his leg against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

In one of the most brutal injuries we have ever seen in the Octagon, Weidman’s right leg broke on the very first kick he threw against Hall. Weidman had surgery on the leg and he is expected to make a full recovery in six-to-12 months. Despite suffering such a horrible injury, Weidman is promising that he will defy the odds and fight again one day.

Speaking to ESPN.com’s Ariel Helwani, Weidman said that he plans on returning to the Octagon and fight again. He knows it’s an uphill climb, but he’s prepared to do it.

“It’s just so frustrating, and I know how much work it’s gonna take, but yeah, this is what I want,” said Weidman. “I just know how good I am, and I want to be able to prove it. I don’t have many more years left of being able to do that. My body never felt so good before this fight. I just can’t believe this happened. It just sucks. I was really excited to show the world how good I am, to put it out there, but this happened. So I just want an opportunity to go out there and do what I know I’m capable of while I still can,” Weidman said (h/t BloodyElbow.com).

“If I can get my body back to where I feel like I’m that guy again, I 100 percent want to fight. I want to be able to demonstrate the talents I have and put on a show and also be able to inspire other people. Coming back from this is not gonna be easy, and it’s way tougher of a recovery already the first 10 days than I could have ever imagined. So it’s gonna be a long, long road. I’m not gonna be able to walk for, I think, two months, put weight on it and stuff, so I am completely bedridden.”

We here at BJPenn.com wish Chris Weidman the best in his recovery.