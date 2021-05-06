Maurice Greene promises he will submit Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Vegas 26

Maurice Greene is glad he had some time off after his last fight.

Greene suffered a TKO loss to Greg Hard in October, and after that, the goal was to take several months off to work with his team at JacksonWink. After some time off, Greene was looking to return in May and got his wish as he’ll return this Saturday against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

“I wanted to take as much time as I could off and really get comfortable and get to vibe with my coaches and learn new techniques,” Greene said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “This is right on track and it couldn’t be better. My UFC career so far has been fast and furious and this is the longest layoff I’ve had. It is great, I’m truly in the best shape of my life and I’m putting the time in the gym.”

Although Greene didn’t care who he was going to fight, he knows de Lima will be a tough out. He saw the Brazilian knock out his TUF 28 cast member in Ben Sosoli. With that, “The Crochet Boss” knows he is for a tough fight on Saturday.

“He beat Ben Sosoli and I watched that fight and Ben is a tough motherf****r. I fight at the highest level in the UFC,” Greene said. “I don’t take anyone lightly and I just control what I can control. It will be a tough fight like they all are, he’s powerful like they all are. The only difference is, he has really good jiu-jitsu.”

Against de Lima, many expect the fight to be a kickboxing fight. Yet, for Greene, he believes the fight will hit the ground at some point and when that happens, he believes he will submit the Brazilian.

Although Greene doesn’t have a black belt or anything like that, he believes his ground game is better than most think. The goal for The Crochet Boss is to show that off on Saturday and submit de Lima.

“Listen, I’m submitting him,” Greene said. “I’ll put it this way, ever since I grappled with Alexey Oleynik and fended off some submissions, I know where I am regardless of the color of the belt that I wear. We go to the ground, I will submit that ass and I will feel good about that.”

If Maurice Greene does get the stoppage win, he’s not sure where that will put him in the heavyweight division. Instead, he knows it just secures him another UFC fight and that’s all he cares about.

“I can control what I can control. I do care what it does for me, but that isn’t for me to decide, so I’m not focusing on what could be next. It’s all about the task at hand,” Greene concluded.

Do you think Maurice Greene will beat Marcos Rogerio de Lima?