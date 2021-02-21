UFC Vegas 19 Bonus Report: Derrick Lewis among three heavyweight winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes.

The highly anticipated heavyweight fight proved to be a tale of two rounds. Curtis Blaydes seemingly dominated the opening round landing a barrage of punches and kicks on Derrick Lewis. However, in round two ‘The Black Beast’ was able to once again showcase his power by flooring Blaydes with an uppercut, spelling an end to the fight.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 19, Yana Kunitskaya played spoiler defeating Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 19 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Derrick Lewis picked up an extra $50k for his stunning second round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes in tonight’s event headliner.

Performance of the night: Chris Daukaus earned an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over veteran heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik.

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall picked up an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. The Englishman locked up a rear-naked choke early in round two which forced ‘The Pitbull’ to tapout.

Performance of the night: Aiemann Zahabi earned an extra $50k for his stunning first round knockout of Drako Rodriguez in the opening bout of tonight’s fght card.

