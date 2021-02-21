Derrick Lewis already has his next opponent picked out: “I’m already greased and oiled up for him”

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis already has his next opponent picked out following his spectacular KO victory over Curtis Blaydes.

Lewis (25-7 MMA) squared off with Blaydes in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event. After a rough opening round which saw ‘Razor’ land a plethora of different strikes, ‘The Black Beast’ unleashed his freakish power in round two. Derrick Lewis was able to catch Curtis Blaydes with an uppercut while he was coming in which resulted in an immediate stoppage.

The victory marked Lewis’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored wins over Aleksei Oleinik, Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov.

Following his statement victory, Derrick Lewis made an interesting callout during the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference. ‘The Black Beast’ called for a fight with MMA legend Alistair Overeem next, although it doesn’t exactly make sense from a rankings standpoint.

“I want Overeem next,” Derrick Lewis said. “I’m already greased and oiled up for him. Yeah.”

The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Overeem (47-19 MMA), is coming off a second round TKO loss to Alexander Volkov in his most recent effort two weeks ago.

Despite the fact that ‘The Reem’ just lost to an opponent he has already defeated in Volkov, Derrick Lewis made it clear that Overeem is his desired fight.

Prior to his loss to the former Bellator heavyweight champion, Alistair Overeem was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai.

Would you like to see a bout between Derrick Lewis and Alistair Overeem booked next by UFC officials? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!