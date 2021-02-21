Pros react after Derrick Lewis sleeps Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

Derrick Lewis

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes (14-3 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since defeating Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision this past June. ‘Razor’ had entered tonight’s headliner on a four-fight win streak, as he had previously scored victories over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik back in August. Prior to that finish, ‘The Black Beast’ had earned decision victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Curtis Blaydes seemingly dominated the opening round landing a barrage of punches and kicks on Derrick Lewis. However, in round two ‘The Black Beast’ was able to once again showcase his power by flooring Blaydes with an uppercut, spelling an end to the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Derrick Lewis def. Curtis Blaydes via KO at 1:26 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Lewis defeating Blaydes below:

Post-fight reactions to Derrick Lewis knocking out Curtis Blaydes:

