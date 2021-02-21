Pros react after Derrick Lewis sleeps Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes (14-3 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since defeating Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision this past June. ‘Razor’ had entered tonight’s headliner on a four-fight win streak, as he had previously scored victories over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik back in August. Prior to that finish, ‘The Black Beast’ had earned decision victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Curtis Blaydes seemingly dominated the opening round landing a barrage of punches and kicks on Derrick Lewis. However, in round two ‘The Black Beast’ was able to once again showcase his power by flooring Blaydes with an uppercut, spelling an end to the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Derrick Lewis def. Curtis Blaydes via KO at 1:26 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Lewis defeating Blaydes below:

Bring out the big boys!! #UFCVegas19 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 21, 2021

Lewis in the feet or blaydes gnp #UFCVegas19 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 21, 2021

No doubt @RazorBlaydes265 is the favorite, but the best thing about @Thebeast_ufc is he is a throwback to the early days of MMA. He is strong, fast and very tough. Crazy how he doesn’t come from any conventional Martial Arts background. He is just plain out FUN to watch — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) February 21, 2021

Blaydes totally controlling the fight. — Funky (@Benaskren) February 21, 2021

Rooting for that Texas boy Derrick Lewis! #UFCVegas19 🏀⚽️ 🔥 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 21, 2021

Anyone else have anxiety watching this fight? Yikes #UFCVegas19 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) February 21, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Derrick Lewis knocking out Curtis Blaydes:

Holy shit Derrick Lewis! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 21, 2021

I didn’t give Derrick Lewis much of a chance in this fight but daaaamn he proved me wrong! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 21, 2021

Wow boom 💥 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 21, 2021

Curtis went straight into this one👀, after all the setup he did.#UFCVegas19 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 21, 2021

Yoooooooo the black beast is a cheat code wtf — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) February 21, 2021

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis fight next following his KO victory over Curtis Blaydes at tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!