UFC Vegas 16 medical suspensions: Jack Hermansson facing long break

The medical suspensions for last weekend’s UFC Vegas 16 card are in, and a handful of fighters are facing long absences after their fights.

Most notably, middleweight contender Jack Hermansson is facing a potential six-month sit due a fractured orbital he sustained in his decision loss to Marvin Vettori in the UFC Vegas 16 main event.

Vettori is also facing a noteworthy suspension due to a cut on his left eyelid.

See the full UFC Vegas 16 medical suspensions below (via MixedMartialArts.com):

Jack Hermansson: Suspended 180 days or until fractured left orbital is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Marvin Vettori: Suspended 45 days or until cut to left eyelid is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Jamahal Hill: Needs clearance of left hand with x-ray, otherwise suspended 180 days.

Gabriel Benitez: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Justin Jaynes: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Roman Dolidze: No suspension.

John Allan: Needs clearance of right knee with MRI and right ankle with x-ray, otherwise suspended 180 days. Suspended minimum 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Matt Wiman: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Jordan Leavitt: No suspension.

Louis Smolka: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on right eyebrow.

Jose Quinonez: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Ilia Topuria: No suspension.

Damon Jackson: Suspended 180 days or until possible nasal fracture is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Gian Villante: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to contusions.

Jake Collier: Suspended 180 days or until possible non-displaced fracture of left lateral orbital wall is cleared by an ophthalmologist; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

