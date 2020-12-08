Kayla Harrison set to compete in rematch in Titan FC

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is set to compete in a rematch against Jozette Cotton in Titan FC next week.

Harrison is still a member of the PFL roster but the promotion allowed her to take two fights outside of the organization in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrison ventured to Invicta FC in her last fight and picked up a vicious TKO win over Cortney King in a bloody battle. She will now head to Titan FC to take on Cotton, a former opponent in PFL, on December 17. The event takes place in Miami.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the Harrison vs. Cotton rematch, with Titan FC CEO Lex McMahon offering a comment on the newly-booked matchup, which will take place in the women’s 155lbs weight class.

“Kayla (Harrison)’s obviously a phenomenal talent and we’re excited to have her. And Jozette (Cotton) is super tough, super credible. It’s going to be interesting to see if Jozette puts up a different fight than she did last time, McMahon said.

Harrison and Cotton first met in a PFL non-tournament bout in August 2018. In what was Harrison’s second professional MMA bout, she finished Cotton in the third round with ground and pound. Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz wanted to personally thank Cotton for stepping up and fighting Harrison when no one else would.

“It wasn’t easy to find an opponent. Thank you to Jozette for accepting the fight. Her management reached out to me, I reached out to Lex and we got it done. I want to thank everyone for making this happen, including the PFL for giving Kayla the opportunity,” Abdelaziz said.

Harrison (8-0) is one of the top women’s lightweight and featherweight prospects in MMA right now and it looks like it’s just a matter of time until she joins the UFC. As for Cotton (8-2), she actually hasn’t fought in MMA since losing to Harrison two years ago, though she did fight to a draw in a boxing match earlier this year.

Do you think Kayla Harrison will finish Jozette Cotton for the second time in Titan FC?