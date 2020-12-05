UFC Vegas 16: ‘Hermansson vs. Vettori’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson (21-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past July where he scored a sensation first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Prior that win, ‘The Joker’ was coming off a TKO loss to perennial division contender Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (15-40-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 16 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ has gone 4-1-1 over his past six fights overall, with his lone setback in that time coming to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of split-decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring veteran Ovince Saint Preux taking on Contender Series standout Jamahal Hill. ‘OSP’ missed weight by 1.5 pounds for the fight and is thus forced to forfeit twenty percent of his purse to his opponent.

Saint Preux (25-14 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC Vegas 9 event where he scored a second round knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield. Prior that win, Ovince had suffered a split-decision loss to Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout.

As for Jamahal Hil (7-0 MMA), ‘Sweet Dreams’ will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with ‘OSP’ at UFC Vegas 16 this evening. The former Contender Series standout picked up his first career UFC win over Darko Stosic back in December.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 16 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes

Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos

Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan

Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev

UFC Vegas 16 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez

Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson

Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 main event between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori? Share your predictions in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020