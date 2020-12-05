Sean O’Malley claims he was offered Thomas Almeida for UFC 258, but ‘Thominhas’ turned him down

UFC bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley claims he was offered a bout with Thomas Almeida for UFC 258, but ‘Thominhas’ turned him down.

O’Malley (12-1 MMA) suffered the first loss of his professional career in his most recent effort back at UFC 252, this after being stopped by Chito Vera in the very first round. ‘Sugar’ also endured a foot injury during the defeat, but says he is now fully healed an back in training.

During a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley revealed that Dana White and company recently offered him a fight with Thomas Almeida at February’s UFC 258

“I just got done training in my own garage, in my own cage this morning. It was fun. I was supposed to be fighting February 13 against da-da-da. I didn’t say it because I didn’t know. But I got offered Thomas Almeida. He said my left hand was to powerful. Or no, he said my right hand was to powerful or something along those lines of Covid or something.”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“So he turned the fight down. A good decision on his part as it would have been a nasty KO. So we are still looking. But that’s who I was planning on fighting. I never announced it because obviously it was never official. And it is not official, and it’s not going to be official. So that fight is not happening. Still looking. I plan on fighting in February.”

Prior to his loss to Marlon Vera, Sean O’Malley was coming off a sensational one-punch knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA) is currently on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Martinez in October.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020