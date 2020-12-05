Darren Till reacts to news that Yoel Romero is no longer with the UFC

Darren Till continues to entertain fight fans with social media posts, his latest being a reaction to the news that Yoel Romero is no longer with the UFC.

On Friday evening, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani made the shocking announcement that Yoel Romero was no longer under contract with the UFC.

Despite the fact that Romero was just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances, most fans and analysts still considered ‘The Soldier of God’ to be a perennial division contender at middleweight and perhaps even at light heavyweight.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till, previously suggested that Yoel Romero was the scariest fighter on the promotions roster.

It is hard to disagree with that assessment from Till, as ‘The Soldier of God’ scored nasty stoppage wins over Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, Derek Brunson, Ronny Markes and Clifford Starks during his time with the UFC.

Today, Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) took to Instagram where he had some fun with the news of Yoel Romero’s departure.

“I wanna fight Yoel Romero my next fight in the UFC. Let’s go Yoel I am ready.” – Till captioned the photo.

The Liverpool native, Darren Till, was expected to return to action at tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event against Jack Hermansson. Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘The Gorilla’ suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from the contest. Thankfully, Italian standout Marvin Vettori stepped up on short-notice to save the event.

Yoel Romero has not competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 back in March. The Cuban’s most recent victory came back at UFC 221 in February of 2018 when he brutally KO’d former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold.

Yoel Romero will likely have plenty of options for his post-UFC career. Promotions such as Bellator, ONE, RIZIN and PFL are all potential suitors for the Cuban standout.

Where would you like to see Yoel Romero fight next now that he is a free agent and what do you think of the latest social media post from Darren Till? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020