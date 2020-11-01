UFC Vegas 12 Bonus Report: Alexander Hernandez among four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 12, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall.

The former middleweight kingpin, Silva (34-11 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since UFC 237 in May of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier. ‘The Spider’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event and had already confirmed that tonight’s bout would serve as his final fight with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (16-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event with Anderson Silva on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort in September of 2019, ‘Primetime‘ had scored a split-decision victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Anderson Silva looked great through most of the opening fifteen minutes before getting dropped by a right hand from Uriah Hall in the final seconds of round three. In round four ‘Primetime’ would drop ‘The Spider’ once again and this time promptly finished the contest with ground and pound.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 12 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Miles Johns picked up an extra $50k for his sensational knockout victory over Kevin Natividad on tonight’s prelims. Johns landed a massive uppercut which sent his opponent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Performance of the night: Adrian Yanez earned an extra $50k for his nasty knockout win over Victor Rodriguez on tonight’s preliminary card. As seen below, Yanez landed a perfectly timed head kick that put Rodriquez out cold.

Performance of the night: Alexander Hernandez picked up an extra $50k for his first round destruction of Chris Gruetzemacher. As seen below, Hernandez exploded on his opponent with a flurry of heavy punches to earn the stoppage victory.

Performance of the night: Kevin Holland earned an extra $50k for the rather bizarre finish he scored over Charlie Ontiveros this evening. Holland had slammed his opponent to the canvas which forced Charlie to verbally submit due to a neck injury.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020