Anderson Silva reacts following TKO loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12

UFC legend Anderson Silva stepped into the Octagon for the final time on Halloween evening for a middleweight bout with Uriah Hall.

Silva (34-10 MMA), the oldest fighter on the UFC roster at 45 years of age, has struggled in the latter stages of his legendary career.

‘The Spider’ entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event on a two-fight losing skid and had lost four of his past five contests overall. UFC president Dana White recently said that Silva would call it quits after the Hall fight on Halloween, and Silva seemed to be onboard with that decision.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Silva confirmed the Hall fight would probably mark his final walk to the Octagon.

“This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC,” Silva said.

The long-time UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, was pegged as the betting underdog for tonight’s bout with Uriah Hall. Despite the odds seemingly being stacked against him, ‘The Spider’ looked great in tonight’s contest with Hall.

Most fans and analysts had given Silva the opening round and round two was closely contested. Anderson really appeared to be turning it on in round three but was dropped by a right hand and nearly finished in the final seconds of the round. Despite coming out confident in round four, the former middleweight champion would once again get caught by a right hand from Uriah Hall and this time ‘Primetime’ promptly finished the contest.

Following the setback, Anderson Silva spoke with former opponent Michael Bisping in his post-fight interview where he shared his thoughts on the fight.

“Well, I fell umm… You know, a fight is a fight. When you come inside you have a referee and a fifty-fifty chance of winning. Today Uriah is the best. He’s come to win the fight and I enjoyed my moment, you know? I think it is very difficult for us (fighters) to stop. And you know, but today is the final day. And I am so happy to be here. And to do my last show for my fans here in the UFC. For the UFC family.”

Michael Bisping then asked if that was the last time fans will see Anderson Silva compete in a mixed martial arts fight.

“I don’t know. First I will go back home and then I will go sit with my team and go over everything. But let’s just see, you know? Because, it is tough to say it is my last or not because this is my air. This is what I do for my entire life and I do it with my heart. Let’s just see.”

Do you think we will see MMA legend Anderson Silva fight again? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020