UFC Vancouver weigh-in results: Headliners hit marks

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the stacked UFC Vancouver card, airing on ESPN+. 

In the main event of this exciting card, fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje will collide in a bout rich in title implications. Cerrone will be looking to rebound from a recent loss to top contender Tony Ferguson, while Gaethje will be looking to make it three in a row after recent knockouts of Edson Barboza and James Vick.

In the UFC Vancouver co-main event, Ukrainian finisher Nikita Krylov will step into the cage with former UFC lightweight heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira.

Other highlights of the main card include a light heavyweight clash between Jim Crute and Misha Cirkunov, a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Antonio Carlos Jr., and the latest appearances from Todd Duffee and Michel Pereira.

On Friday morning, the 24 fighters on the 12-fight UFC Vancouver bill stepped onto the scale to weigh in for battle.

Here are the weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vancouver Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+

  • Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.5)
  • Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (204.5)
  • Todd Duffee (244.5) vs. Jeff Hughes (251)
  • Tristan Connelly (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira ()
  • Uriah Hall (184) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185.5)
  • Misha Cirkunov (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (205)

UFC Vancouver Prelims | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

  • Augusto Sakai (258) vs. Marcin Tybura (257.5)
  • Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)
  • Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Brad Katona (135)
  • Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Chas Skelly ()
  • Ryan MacDonald (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)
  • Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155)

