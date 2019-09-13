UFC Vancouver weigh-in results: Headliners hit marks

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the stacked UFC Vancouver card, airing on ESPN+.

In the main event of this exciting card, fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje will collide in a bout rich in title implications. Cerrone will be looking to rebound from a recent loss to top contender Tony Ferguson, while Gaethje will be looking to make it three in a row after recent knockouts of Edson Barboza and James Vick.

In the UFC Vancouver co-main event, Ukrainian finisher Nikita Krylov will step into the cage with former UFC lightweight heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira.

Other highlights of the main card include a light heavyweight clash between Jim Crute and Misha Cirkunov, a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Antonio Carlos Jr., and the latest appearances from Todd Duffee and Michel Pereira.

On Friday morning, the 24 fighters on the 12-fight UFC Vancouver bill stepped onto the scale to weigh in for battle.

Here are the weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vancouver Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.5)

Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (204.5)

Todd Duffee (244.5) vs. Jeff Hughes (251)

Tristan Connelly (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira ()

Uriah Hall (184) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185.5)

Misha Cirkunov (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (205)

UFC Vancouver Prelims | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Augusto Sakai (258) vs. Marcin Tybura (257.5)

Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Brad Katona (135)

Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Chas Skelly ()

Ryan MacDonald (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155)

