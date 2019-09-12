Justin Gaethje almost had to withdraw from UFC Vancouver

This weekend, in the main event of UFC Vancouver, Justin Gaethje will collide with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a matchup that has fans drooling in an anticipation.

Apparently, we almost lost this matchup before we got the chance to enjoy it.

Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC Vancouver fight with Cowboy, a sunglasses-wearing Gaethje admitted that he very nearly had to withdraw from the contest with an eye-infection.

Justin Gaethje admits that he almost had to pull out of this weekend's bout with Donald Cerrone pic.twitter.com/1eLREBgl1Y — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2019

“I’ll be honest to everyone, I’m wearing these sunglasses because I almost didn’t make it to this fight,” Gaethje said (via MMA News). “I had an eye infection and I’m through that now. I’m 100-percent ready to go. I’ve fought blind my whole life so unless my eyes are cut out, I’m fighting.”