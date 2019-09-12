Justin Gaethje almost had to withdraw from UFC Vancouver

This weekend, in the main event of UFC Vancouver, Justin Gaethje will collide with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a matchup that has fans drooling in an anticipation.
Apparently, we almost lost this matchup before we got the chance to enjoy it.
Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC Vancouver fight with Cowboy, a sunglasses-wearing Gaethje admitted that he very nearly had to withdraw from the contest with an eye-infection.
Justin Gaethje admits that he almost had to pull out of this weekend's bout with Donald Cerrone pic.twitter.com/1eLREBgl1Y
“I’ll be honest to everyone, I’m wearing these sunglasses because I almost didn’t make it to this fight,” Gaethje said (via MMA News). “I had an eye infection and I’m through that now. I’m 100-percent ready to go. I’ve fought blind my whole life so unless my eyes are cut out, I’m fighting.”
“I’ve seen many doctors and I’m cleared,” Gaethje clarified. “It doesn’t matter [when it happened]. I’m here and I’m ready to fight, baby.”
Luckily, Gaethje is healthy enough to fight. The former World Series of Fighting champ seems fired up about the challenge ahead and is promising a knockout when he fights Cowboy — no matter who is on the receiving end.
“I’m telling you, September 14th, best live show on planet earth to be going on,” he said (via MMA Fighting). “Cowboy’s gonna bring it. I want to just assure you that I’m going to go to sleep or he’s going to go to sleep. I’m going to fight how I’ve always fought, I’m going to start low and bring it high. I’ve never seen Cowboy go to sleep so it’s hard to picture me punching him going to sleep, but I will get knocked out trying, I will promise you that.”
Who do you think will come out on top when Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone collide in the UFC Vancouver main event? Do you think Gaethje’s recent health woes could be a factor in the fight?
