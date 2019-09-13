Donald Cerrone reacts to BMF title talk

On November 2, in the main event of UFC 244 in New York City, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will battle for the newly conceived BMF title. BMF, for those unaware, stands for “bad motherf**ker.” If that term sounds familiar, it could be because it’s been associated with lightweight action-fighter Donald Cerrone for some time. He even calls his New Mexico MMA compound the BMF Ranch.

While you might expect Cerrone to be a little disgruntled about having this term commandeered, he’s actually not too bothered.

He reacted to all the BMF talk ahead of his UFC Vancouver fight with Justin Gaethje.

“It’s all good man. It is what it is,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “Doesn’t do me any good complaining about it. Masvidal and Diaz, they’re both badass dudes, so good for them. That’ll be a fight everyone wants to see.”

While Cerrone is irrefutably a bad motherf**ker, his priority is now glued to winning the undisputed lightweight title currently guarded by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“There wasn’t really a moment that changed it for me,” he said. “I just thought the last thing to do in my legacy is definitely to earn the title. It sucks to have all these achievements and this great career and not end up with that. It’s something that I need.”

Cerrone, coincidentally, has fought both Diaz and Masvidal previously. He was defeated by Diaz by decision in a lightweight fight in 2011, and knocked out by Masvidal in a welterweight battle in 2018.

Some fans would love to see him involved in a future BMF title fight (though it doesn’t sound like there will be one) but he sure doesn’t need to a belt to prove he is most definitely a bad motherf**ker.

