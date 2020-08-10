UFC standout Mackenzie Dern stuns while posing by the Pool

UFC strawweight standout Mackenzie Dern is used to turning heads whether it be inside the Octagon or out by the pool.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt did just that in her most recent UFC appearance in May, scoring a sensational first-round kneebar submission victory over Hannah Cifers (see that here).

Now 8-1 as a professional and 3-1 in the UFC, Mackenzie Dern appears to be on the fast track to superstardom.

The 27-year-old, who recently became a mother last year, appears to be staying in great shape as per her official Instagram page. Dern posted the following sizzling photo while taking in some rays by the pool.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDpi1HlDqTW/

“I love Saturday’s.” – Dern captioned the photo.

Mackenzie Dern is set to return to the Octagon on September 19 at UFC 253 for a strawweight scrap with Canadian standout Randa Markos.

Markos (10-8-1 MMA) will enter her UFC 253 scrap with Dern looking to rebound, this after suffering a lopsided decision loss to Amanda Ribas in her most recent effort in March. That loss was preceded by a split decision victory over Ashley Yoder last October.

Do you think Mackenzie Dern will be able to continue her winning ways when she squares off with ‘Quiet Storm’ next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 9, 2020