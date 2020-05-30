A key welterweight battle featuring former division kingpin Tyron Woodley taking on surging contender Gilbert Burns headlines tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event.

Woodley (19-4-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since surrendering his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Prior to the setback, ‘The Chosen One’ was riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which included three successful title defenses.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (18-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with Tyron Woodley on a five-fight win streak, which includes three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most recent effort this past March in Brazil, ‘Durinho’ picked up a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

In the co-main event of the evening UFC heavyweights Augusto Sakai and Blagoy Ivanov will collided in hopes of moving one step closer to title contention.

Sakai (14-1-1 MMA) has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018.

As for Ivanov (18-3 MMA), ‘Bagata’ has gone 2-2 since joining the promotion in July of 2018. The former PFL and WSOF heavyweight champion suffered a split-decision loss to Derrick Lewis in his most recent Octagon appearance.

Get all of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9: ‘Woodley vs. Burns’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC on ESPN 9 Main Card (9 pm EST, ESPN+)

Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Augusto Sakai vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Green

Brok Weaver vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

UFC on ESPN 9 Prelims (6 pm EST, ESPN+)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Casey Kenney vs. Louis Smolka

Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

