Khabib Nurmagomedov provides update 11 weeks out of UFC 254 title fight with Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon on October 24 for a title unification bout with Justin Gaethje.

The highly anticipated title fight will serve as Khabib’s first contest since the tragic death of his father Abdulmanap.

‘The Eagle’ will enter UFC 254 sporting a perfect professional record of 28-0. In his most recent effort at UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov scored a third-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier. That win was preceded by a submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (22-2 MMA) will enter UFC 254 on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. All four of ‘The Highlight’s’ most recent victories have come by form of stoppage, including wins over Edson Barboza, James Vick and Donald Cerrone.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has been relatively silent on social media the past few weeks, the undefeated Russian recently provided fight fans with the following update on Instagram.

“11 weeks before the fight, everything seems to be according to plan, not a day without fine art. See you on UFC 254.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has stated that he plans on dragging Justin Gaethje into the deepest ocean and drowning him on October 24. Whether or not ‘The Eagle’ will be able to keep his perfect record in check remains to be seen.

Who are you picking to win October’s highly anticipated UFC 254 lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 9, 2020