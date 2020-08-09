Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueriedo and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia betting odds released

The betting odds have been released for two flyweight title fights: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia.

The UFC made the announcement this week that the new UFC men’s flyweight champion Figueiredo will take on former bantamweight champ Garbrandt in his first title defense in the main event of UFC 255, which takes place on November 21. In the co-main event, the UFC women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko takes on the top contender Maia.

With both fights now official, the oddsmakers have opened up the odds for both of them. Take a look at the opening betting odds for Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt and Shevchenko vs. Maia, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC 255 Opening Betting Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo -200

Cody Garbrandt +170

Valentina Shevchenko -750

Jennifer Maia +550

In the UFC men’s flyweight title fight, Figueiredo opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $200 to win $100. As for Garbrandt, he opened as a +170 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $170.

Figueiredo is coming off of back-to-back stoppage wins over Joseph Benavidez and overall holds an 8-1 record in the UFC with six wins by stoppage. As for Garbrandt, he is 7-3 overall in the UFC with five wins by knockout. In his last fight, he finished Raphael Assuncao in devastating fashion at UFC 250.

In the UFC women’s flyweight title fight, Shevchenko opened as a massive -750 betting favorite, with the comeback on the underdog Maia at +550. Shevchenko is 8-2 overall in the UFC and is currently riding a five-fight win streak. As for Maia, she’s 3-2 in the UFC and is coming off of a submission win over Joanne Calderwood to capture a title shot.

Based on these odds, who do you like for a bet in the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt and Valentin Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia fights?