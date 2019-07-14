Pros react after Germaine de Randamie stops Aspen Ladd in mere seconds

Tonight’s UFC Sacramento event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring surging undefeated contender Aspen Ladd taking on former women’s featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie.

Aspen Ladd, who had a brutal weight cut for tonight’s main event, was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC Rochester event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Sijara Eubanks.

Meanwhile, Germaine de Randamie returned to the octagon for the first time since November of 2018, where she had defeated Raquel Pennington in a bantamweight bout.

Prior to her victory over ‘Rocky’, ‘Iron Lady’ had defeated Holly Holm at UFC 208, claiming the promotions inaugural women’s featherweight strap in the process.

Tonight’s UFC Sacramento main event was over in the blink of an eye. Germaine de Randamie connects with a straight right moments into the opening round which sent Ladd crashing to the octagon canvas. Referee Herb Dean may have called the bout off prematurely, but things sure didn’t look good for Aspen.

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘GDR’ stopping Aspen Ladd at this evenings UFC Sacramento event below.

Interesting turn of events here in Sacramento — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) July 14, 2019

GDR needed just 16 seconds to hand Aspen Ladd her first career loss at #UFCSacramento https://t.co/2BitivC53G — BJ Penn (@bjpenndotcom) July 14, 2019

Jaysus. GDR just stoped Aspen Ladd in 16 seconds. I think that was the first punch! What a win for the Iron Lady. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 14, 2019

People let their dislike of GDR affect their judgment. Ladd was a worthy adversary, but GDR's last loss was in 2013 against Nunes. Some of that is due to inactivity. Some of that is due to her being one of the best female kickboxers of her era and all-time face rearranger. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 14, 2019

Who do you think Germaine de Randamie should fight next following her victory over Aspen Ladd tonight in California? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 13, 2019