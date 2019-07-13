CSAC explains why Aspen Ladd was cleared to fight despite disturbing weigh in for UFC Sacramento

Fans and analysts were left cringing after witnessing Aspen Ladd weigh in for her fight with Germaine de Randamie yesterday in Sacramento.

The undefeated bantamweight, Ladd (8-0 MMA), was visibly shaken by her weight cut and even had trouble making it to the scale yesterday morning.

When she finally got up on the weigh scale, Aspen Ladd was shivering and looked to be dangerously dehydrated.

CSAC physician Dr. Gary Furness tells me that Aspen Ladd is cleared to fight despite shivering on the scale Friday morning. #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/7oFn6rs77b — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 12, 2019

While she did in fact make weight, many were left to wonder if the California State Athletic Commission would even allow Aspen Ladd to fight after such a frightening weigh in.

CSAC Physician Dr. Gary Furness supplied that answer to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“She did slightly overshoot her weight cut, but she was not dangerously dehydrated (as many assumed). She had moist mucus membranes, her vital signs were stable and within a few minutes she was starting to orally hydrate and was back to normal. She is cleared to fight.”

Aspen Ladd returns to action this evening for the first time since May’s UFC event in Rochester, where she defeated Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old, Ladd, will now meet seasoned veteran Germaine de Randamie (8-3 MMA) in tonight’s UFC Sacramento main event.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion, de Randamie, returns to action for the first time since November of 2018 where she defeated Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision in a bantamweight bout.

Prior to that, ‘Iron Lady‘ defeated Holly Holm via unanimous decision at UFC 208 to claim the promotions inaugural women’s featherweight title.

Aspen Ladd took to Twitter earlier today where she seemed to be in good sprits despite yesterday’s terrible looking weight cut.

Fight Day! I’m grateful to my family, my team & my supporters. I will give it everything this evening, and thank u @shanknapp @Mickmaynard2 for the opportunities u have afforded me 🙏👊@InvictaFights @ufc #MMAGOLD — Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) July 13, 2019

