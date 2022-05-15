UFC removes three more fighters from active roster including Gregor Gillespie

The UFC has updated its list of fighters removed from the active roster.

One name that may surprise some people is Gregor Gillespie. He hasn’t fought since May 2021. There’s no word so far on whether he’s been cut by the UFC or if he’s been removed simply due to inactivity.

Earlier this year, Gillespie took to his Instagram account to claim Tony Ferguson was ducking him.

“Just got word again from my manager that Tony Ferguson will not accept the fight against me, bro,” Gillespie said on his Instagram. “Then I see you online, Tony, calling out f******g Michael Chandler, saying it’s wrestling season, bro. Dude, you understand, I’m the wrestler, bro. I beat the s**t out of Mike Chandler in college, and I will f**k you up in wrestling, too. If you’re looking for the wrestler, bro, accept the fight dude.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I need to start climbing and none of you guys seem to want to f******g fight me. Tony, me and you are f******g available,” Gillespie continued about Ferguson. “We’ve been available since the same f******g, one weekend apart. I fought last and then next weekend you fought the weekend after. It’s time, bro. Let’s just f*cking do it. Call f******g Chandler out cause it’s wrestling season. Get the f**k out of here, bro. I’m the wrestler.”

The other names may not come as much of a surprise (via UFC Roster Watch).

❌ Fighter removed: Ike Villanueva — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 5, 2022

❌ Fighter removed: Gregor Gillespie — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 15, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

❌ Fighter removed: Marlon Moraes — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 15, 2022

Marlon Moraes announced his retirement back in April.

“I want to thank everyone. Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, Dana White & the UFC for giving me so many opportunities. I want to thank my family, coaches, manager, and everybody who has been part of my career. I’m still going to be around MMA helping young guys, and my friends. I also want to say thank you to Mark Henry, Ricardo Almeida, Frankie Edgar, and Anderson França.”

As for Ike Villanueva, he went 1-5 in his UFC run. He’s also 38 years old and has lost his last three fights.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below