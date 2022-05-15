Shu-Ki Fita #27: HA.46

INTRODUCING HA.46

HA.46 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan IV’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is RED (RARE) and his Accent Color is NAVY BLUE (S TIER).

View HA.46’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Intergalactic promoters have scoured the SJ-01 galaxy (the home of Shu-Ki Fita) in search of the most fearsome and deadly Shu-Ki’s, and have assembled an unprecedented collection of talent for MM2022.

The 64 Shu-Ki’s qualifying for MACHINE MADNESS have been ranked and seeded into brackets setting the stage for the some EPIC battles:

* Will HJ-87 upset heavy tournament favorite LK-99 in Round 1?

* Will IU-23 settle the score against longtime rival YT-00?

* And what about the return of TT-56? Electric Lime Battle Skin? What!?!?

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?