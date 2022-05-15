Michael Chandler fires back at Dustin Poirier over ‘Chindler’ comment after Michael Johnson KO’s Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54

Michael Chandler wasn’t about to let Dustin Poirier off the hook.

At UFC Vegas 54, Michael Johnson went one-on-one with Alan Patrick. This was a crucial fight for Johnson as he was on a four-fight skid and another defeat could’ve very well led to walking papers.

“The Menace” was able to turn back the clock and save his job. He knocked out Patrick in the second round, marking his first victory since Oct. 2018. It was also his first finish since Sept. 2016.

That 2016 KO just so happened to be at the expense of Dustin Poirier. Before UFC Vegas 54, “The Diamond” took a shot at Michael Chandler, calling him “Michael Chinler.” Chandler returned fire after Johnson’s finish over Patrick.

Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus. #chinhistory #ufcvegas54 @DustinPoirier https://t.co/jNhM5w8NNn — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 15, 2022

Chandler is coming off a sensational front kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson. It’s his second victory under the UFC banner. The finish earned him his second “Performance of the Night” bonus.

As for Poirier, he hasn’t competed since Dec. 2021. He was submitted by Charles Oliveira in a failed bid at the UFC Lightweight Championship. This was the second time Poirier was beaten in a world title fight in the UFC.

Time will tell if these two are on a collision course. While Chandler has called for a bout with Conor McGregor, there’s no telling when the “Notorious” one will be ready to return.

Poirier has teased fighting Colby Covington on July 30. It’ll be interesting to see if that grudge match will come to fruition.

Do you think Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier should be booked in the future?