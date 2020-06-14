UFC on ESPN 10 bonuses: Marvin Vettori nets $50k for choking out Karl Roberson

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori was among four fighters who received a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” following UFC on ESPN 10.

The UFC typically hands out a shared “Fight of the Night” award and two “Performance of the Night” awards following their events, but with so many individuals having standout performances, UFC president Dana White chose to give our four bonuses. White actually took to social media during the event to tell fans to vote on who they believed should win the bonuses after he was recently criticized for blowing a “Fight of the Night” bonus call.

Speaking to the media following UFC on ESPN 10, White announced that Vettori, Tyson Nam, Mariya Agipova, and Christian Aguilera were all recipients of the $50,000 bonus.

In the co-main event, Vettori used a guillotine choke to finish a heavy Karl Roberson in devastating fashion to pick up his first bonus award in the UFC. On the prelims, veteran Tyson Nam also picked up his first UFC bonus with a brutal KO over Zarrukh Adashev. As well, UFC newcomers Agapova and Aguilera picked up bonuses for their stoppage wins over Hannah Cifers and Anthony Ivy, respectively.

With the UFC handing out the bonuses to the four fighters including Vettori, there was no “Fight of the Night” awarded. Many fans and media felt that featherweights Andre Fili and Charles Jourdain were snubbed after their back-and-forth battle on the main card, but since the fans were the ones who chose the awards it’s hard to criticize the UFC here.

It’s also worth noting that women’s bantamweight Julia Avila scored a sub-minute TKO win over Gina Mazany on the prelims but was snubbed of a bonus at the night’s end.

