UFC on ESPN 10 Results: Marvin Vettori stops Karl Roberson in Round 1 (Video)

A middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson serves as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 event in Las Vegas.

Roberson (9-2 MMA), who missed weight for tonight’s contest, will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak having defeated Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (14-4-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he faces Roberson this evening. ‘The Italian Dream‘ is coming off back-to-back decision victories over opponents Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez.

Round one of the UFC on ESPN 10 co-main event begins and both men meet in the center of the Octagon. Marvin Vettori paws with his jab. Roberson looks for a home for a left hook. The Italian with a left cross that lands. He follows that up with a good combination. Roberson with a hard low kick. Vettori continues to moves well while throwing punches. Karl Roberson misses with an axe kick and the fighters end up clinching against the fence. The fight goes to the ground and Roberson has Vettori’s back momentarily but the Italian scrambles to take top position. He immediately moves to half guard and begins working for a guillotine choke. he wrenches on the neck but Roberson is able to scramble free. He explodes out of the position and winds up getting back to his feet. Vettori quickly takes him back down and begins unloading ground and pound. These are big shots. Vettori flirts with a choke and then switches back to punches. The Italian moves for a rear-naked choke and this one is all over. Wow! Impressive stuff.

Official UFC on ESPN 10 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Karl Roberson via submission at 4:17 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight next following his submission victory over Karl Roberson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 13, 2020