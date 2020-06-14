Pros react after Marvin Vettori submits Karl Roberson at UFC on ESPN 10

A middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson serves as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 event in Las Vegas.

Roberson (9-2 MMA), who had missed weight for tonight’s contest, entered the bout on a two-fight winning streak having defeated Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (14-4-1 MMA) was looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he faced Roberson this evening. ‘The Italian Dream‘ was coming off back-to-back decision victories over opponents Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez in his two previous outings.

The pair already had a heated rivalry, which involved a hotel altercation following the cancellation of their previously scheduled bout.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 co-main event proved to be an action packed contest while it lasted. After exchanging some leather the fight hit the ground, where both men were able to execute some impressive scrambles. However, the “Italian Dream’ was eventually able to secure dominant position on the canvas and quickly secured a rear-naked choke finish.

Official UFC on ESPN 10 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Karl Roberson via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Vettori defeating Roberson below:

Beast — Randa Markos (@randamma) June 14, 2020

Man @MarvinVettori looked mean and dominant! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 14, 2020

Nothing but action tonight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 14, 2020

😳 @MarvinVettori getting ALL the bleeps on ESPN rn 😂 #UFCVegas2 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) June 14, 2020

There's gonna be all kinds of people throwing hate and shade on my lil bro @karlbabyk after this fight. But what have you done in your life?! I'll still go to battle with him on my side ANY day of the week!! Keep your head up bro, we WILL be back! Its in our blood. #bashbros4life pic.twitter.com/bKU8Gz0A0n — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) June 14, 2020

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight next following his submission victory over Karl Roberson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 13, 2020