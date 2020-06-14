Cynthia Calvillo reacts after taking out the flyweight division’s top-ranked contender

UFC women’s flyweight Cynthia Calvillo reacted after defeating the division’s top-ranked contender Jessica Eye in dominant fashion at UFC on ESPN 10.

The judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favor of Calvillo, who was making her official UFC flyweight debut in the bout. Calvillo improved to 6-1-1 overall in the UFC with the victory, and since Eye was the No. 1 ranked fighter at flyweight, it figures that Calvillo will take her spot in the rankings. The victory over Eye at the very least guarantees that Calvillo will be among those who will be considered for a title shot against champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Speaking to the media following the bout, Calvillo gave her thoughts on the win over Eye and where it puts her in the division.

"To take out the number one contender, it's pretty crazy."@Cyn_Calvillo catapulted herself into the flyweight title picture with her win over Jessica Eye and is eager to stay active in her new division. #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/cDsm6Os9ou — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 14, 2020

“To take out the No. 1 contender, man, it’s pretty crazy. I mean, I’m still pretty upset I didn’t get the submission or the ground-and-pound finish. But, you know, we did it, so I guess I should be kind of happy about that,” Calvillo said.

Cavillo didn’t necessarily call for a title shot, rather saying that she hopes to stay busy in 2020 after several issues including weight misses and a positive test for marijuana led to her being inactive and not getting as much cage time as she hoped for the last few years.

“I wasn’t able to be as busy as I wanted to the last two years. So I just want to fight, whether it be title or no title. I’m not going to sit around and wait for the perfect fight. I’m not going to sit around and wait for what’s going to happen in that title fight with (Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood). I just want to keep it going and keep fighting. No matter what, I know that as long as I fight and gain experience I’m going to get better. So I just want to fight. If it’s going to be title or no title I don’t care. I’m here in my new division, my new home, and I just want to fight everybody,” Calvillo said.

