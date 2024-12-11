UFC veteran announces shocking retirement one month after submission loss: ‘Injuries have caught up with me’

By Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

One UFC fighter has stunned the MMA community with the announcement of his retirement.

Since his days under the Cage Warriors banner, fans enjoyed the fighting style of Jack Shore, and for good reason. Shore has only gone the distance four times in his career and he’s scored nine submissions and four knockouts. With 13 finishes in 17 wins and only three losses on his resume, one wouldn’t think that a 29-year-old would walk away from the sport.

That’s exactly what Shore has decided to do, however.

Jack Shore Announces Stunning Retirement from MMA

Jack Shore

(via Zuffa LLC)

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, Jack Shore has announced his decision to walk away from MMA competition.

“Hello guys, been quiet for a while enjoying time with my friends and family.

“As what may come as a surprise to a few I’ve decided to hang up the gloves on my professional fighting career. After fighting out my contract and taking some time to think about what’s next it’s clear to me that my time with professional fighting is done. Although I had the chance to re sign with ufc I’ve decided my times done.”

As far as why Shore decided now is the time to hang up his gloves, the 20-fight veteran simply doesn’t have prizefighting on his mind anymore.

“I always promised myself when I was mentally checked out I would retire from the sport rather than the sport retire me. Injuries have caught up with me after a lifetime in the sport. I’m leaving with my mental in check, good health, financially stable and am fully ready to move onto the future.”

Shore’s last pro MMA fight took place on the UFC Edmonton card back in November. He was submitted by Youssef Zalal via arm-triangle choke. This marked the first time in Shore’s career where he dropped two bouts in a row.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Jack Shore all the best on his journey post-fighting.

